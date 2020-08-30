Sudan, South Sudan agree to remove obstacles to economic integration

August 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Minister of Finance Sunday agreed with her South Sudanese counterpart to remove all obstacles to economic integration between the two countries.
Heba Mohamed Ali held a meeting with her counterpart in Juba, Salvatore Garang to discuss economic integration and cooperation between the two countries and ways to overcome obstacles.
Speaking after the meeting, Mohamed Ali stated that they discussed issues crossing points, border trade, free zones on the border particularly the establishment of a commercial zone in Kosti and an industrial zone in Al-Jabalayn, the two areas are in the White Nile State.
She added that the discussions dealt also with banks, currency presses, as Khartoum proposed to press the South Sudanese banknotes.
"It was agreed to overcome all obstacles to economic integration, and that a joint ministerial committee would hold a meeting to decide on the best ways for practical implementation," said the Sudanese minister.
"We believe that achieving peace leads to development and helps the two countries to develop and grow," she added.
Mohamed Ali arrived in Juba to attend the signing of a peace agreement between the government and the armed groups in Darfur and the Blue Nile and South Kordofan state.
However, another rebel group led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu did not reach a peace agreement with the government. But it says committed to a ceasefire and to the South Sudanese mediated peace process.
On 13 September 2019, President Salva Kiir agreed to open border and develop trade between the two countries after achieving peace in Sudan and implementation of peace in South Sudan.
The Sudanese prime minister said, at the time, he wants to repair the damage caused by the former regime and restore the ancestral relations between people on the border from both sides as the first step towards the resolution of the disputed border zones and Abyei.
(ST)
