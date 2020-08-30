Sudan’s AJOC welcomes Hemetti-Ngok Dinka meeting over Abyei



August 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese side of Abyei Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC) welcomed the recent meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council with the leaders of the Ngok Dinka of the disputed Abyei Area.

Last Wednesday 26 August, community leaders of Ngok Dinka organized a lunch in honour of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti in Juba and urged him to hold a referendum on the fate of the disputed area.

Hemetti who chairs the government negotiating team for peace talks with the armed groups vowed to settle the issue of the disputed border area of Abyei after the end of the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

"We value the efforts of the state leadership and its interest in the Abyei issue to achieve peace and stability in the region," said Ezzedine Osman al-Sheikh AJOC Chairman of the Misseriya tribe of Abyei in a press conference held on Sunday.

Al-Sheikh also emphasized the committee’s endeavour to establish security and stability, repair the social fabric, and make the Abyei a zone of integration between Sudan and South Sudan.

Sudan and South Sudan failed to hold an agreement on a referendum to determine whether the border region would join South Sudan or remains part of Sudan.

As the two sides did not agree on who can participate in the referendum, Ngok Dinka refuse to form an interim administration and legislative council for the disputed area or to establish a joint security force as provided in an agreement reached on 20 June 2011.

On 21 May, former President Omer al-Bashir removed joint AJEC head Deng Arop Kuol and appointed Ezzeldine al-Shaiek as the military governor of the area.

The Sudanese official said that AJOC is working to implement the security arrangements agreement signed in 2011 and the establishment of the Abyei Area Administration and Council.

"We will also work to strengthen the bridges of communication between the two countries."

South Sudan and Sudan have improved bilateral and the leadership of the two sides say keen to develop relations. However, they are aware of the need to settle the dispute over Abyei area before to move forward.

