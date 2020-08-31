 
 
 
President Kiir thanks Sudan’s "generous friends" for supporting Juba process

Gulf diplomats attending the initial signing ceremony for Sudan peace agreement in Juba on 31 August 2020 (ST photo)August 31, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Monday thanked Sudan’s generous friends who supported the negotiations for peace in Darfur and the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The transitional government and the armed groups initialled a comprehensive peace agreement ending the war in the country in Juba on 31 August.

The year-long process was initially financed by the South Sudanese government and then UNAMID contributed to pay the commodities of the rebel delegations and the stakeholders.

However, President Kiir in his remarks at the initial signing ceremony thanked "The President of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Republic of Chad, His Excellency, Idriss Deby, African Union, United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), the European Union and Troika"

"I thank all these generous friends for providing financial and technical support to the mediation team," he stressed.

The talks will continue in Juba as the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu is expected to resume talks with the government delegation during the upcoming weeks.

(ST)

