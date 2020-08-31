 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 31 August 2020

Troika calls on recalcitrant rebel groups to join Sudan peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Daughter of Khalil Ibrahim, late founding leader of the rebel Justice and Equality Movement was among the signatories of the peace agreement in Juba on 31 August 2020 (ST photo)August 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway - known as the Troika countries - welcomed on Monday the conclusion of an agreement to end the war in Sudan and called on the recalcitrant rebel leaders to join the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in Sudan and the region.

On 31 August, the Sudanese transitional government reached a comprehensive pact for peace in Sudan with the armed groups that fought against the former regime for long years in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan and then joined by armed groups in Darfur region.

"The peace agreement lays a foundation for sustainable peace and stability in Darfur and other conflict-affected areas that is critical for Sudan’s democratic transition," said the Troika in a statement released on Monday.

The three countries which were not much involved in the peace process compared to their role in the past years called on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by the exiled leader Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) to engage in peace talks with the government.

"The Troika urges (al-Hilu and al-Nur) to build on this achievement and to engage in serious negotiations with the Government of Sudan in order to achieve the promise of a comprehensive peace called for by the Sudanese people in the revolution of December 2018," reads the joined statement.

Al-Hilu says only a secular state agreed in the peace talks can address the root causes of the marginalization of his people in Sudan. Also, he refuses to wait until the constitutional conference pointing that he does not believe that the political forces will approve it.

Al-Nur also calls for a secular state when he speaks about "equal citizenship state" but he poses additional conditions like the need to repair the consequences of war in term of land ownership, compensations and return of IDPs and refugees before to sign a peace agreement.

However, the Troika countries stressed that "Only a fully inclusive national process can address fundamental questions relating to the identity of the state".

In a statement to welcome the agreement, Amnesty International said that the position of the holdout groups "could be an obstacle" to the success of the peace agreement.

President Salva Kiir who repeated in the past that stability in his country requires peace and stability in Sudan pledged to exert the needed efforts to bring al-Hilu to resume talks the transitional government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)

Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.