Sudanese parties discuss peace implementation matrix

September 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the armed groups will finalize the implementation matrix within two weeks, said the head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Tuesday.
The government and the armed groups including the SRF factions and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi, together with the South Sudanese mediation held a meeting in Juba with the South Sudanese mediation to discuss technical issues related to the implementation of the peace agreement initialled on Monday.
Following the meeting, al-Hadi Idriss SRF head told reporters that the meeting discussed technical issued related to the timeframe for the implementation of the peace accord, who will implement it and how.
"The Matrix development Committee has two weeks to finish its works," Idriss said before to add that date of the final signing ceremony will be determined once all these arrangements have been prepared.
After a year of negotiations under the pressure of the Sudanese street, the government and the armed groups initialled a comprehensive peace agreement on Monday 31 August.
The agreement did not include the timeline of the peace implementation process also, none of the parties nor the mediation did not say when and where the agreement will be signed.
However, the agreement was applauded by the Sudanese, regional and international community because it would consolidate the difficult transition in the East African country.
The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with the armed groups o Monday before to return to Khartoum after the initial signing ceremony.
Al-Burhan urged the SRF leader and Minnawi to return immediately to Khartoum to participate in the implementation of the agenda of the transition and the peace agreement.
requested the leadership of the Front to go immediately to Khartoum to participate in the administration of the transitional period.
He further expressed the government readiness to do the necessary amendments to the transitional constitutional declaration and to include them in the Sovereign Council, cabinet and the parliament.
(ST)
