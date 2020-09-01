 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 1 September 2020

Sudanese parties discuss peace implementation matrix

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the armed groups will finalize the implementation matrix within two weeks, said the head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Tuesday.

The government and the armed groups including the SRF factions and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi, together with the South Sudanese mediation held a meeting in Juba with the South Sudanese mediation to discuss technical issues related to the implementation of the peace agreement initialled on Monday.

Following the meeting, al-Hadi Idriss SRF head told reporters that the meeting discussed technical issued related to the timeframe for the implementation of the peace accord, who will implement it and how.

"The Matrix development Committee has two weeks to finish its works," Idriss said before to add that date of the final signing ceremony will be determined once all these arrangements have been prepared.

After a year of negotiations under the pressure of the Sudanese street, the government and the armed groups initialled a comprehensive peace agreement on Monday 31 August.

The agreement did not include the timeline of the peace implementation process also, none of the parties nor the mediation did not say when and where the agreement will be signed.

However, the agreement was applauded by the Sudanese, regional and international community because it would consolidate the difficult transition in the East African country.

The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with the armed groups o Monday before to return to Khartoum after the initial signing ceremony.

Al-Burhan urged the SRF leader and Minnawi to return immediately to Khartoum to participate in the implementation of the agenda of the transition and the peace agreement.

requested the leadership of the Front to go immediately to Khartoum to participate in the administration of the transitional period.

He further expressed the government readiness to do the necessary amendments to the transitional constitutional declaration and to include them in the Sovereign Council, cabinet and the parliament.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)

Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.