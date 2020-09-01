UN chief welcomes Sudan peace agreement, says committed to support

September 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Antonio Guterres United Nations Secretary-General welcomed the initial signing of a comprehensive peace agreement and reiterated his readiness to support the peace implementation process.

The transitional government in Sudan, Sudanese Revolutionary Government and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) of Minni Minnawi on Monday initialled a peace agreement negotiated in Juba during 12 months.

The SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu and the SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur were not part of the deal.

In a statement issued by his spokesman in New York Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres congratulated the Sudanese parties for the peace deal and said fully committed to the implementation of the agreement which ends the war in Darfur and parts of the Two Areas controlled by the SPLM-N of Malik Agar.

The UN support “will require sustained commitment and collaboration between the parties and the people of Sudan. The UN will offer support, as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, to the implementation of this and future peace agreements during the transition period,” said Dujarric

The Un Security Council upon the demand of the Sudanese government decided to establish a political mission (UNITAMS) to back the government efforts to implement the peace agreement and political reforms.

In Geneva, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also welcomed this development.

“I urge all sides to ensure that human rights are kept at the heart of the peace deal and how it is implemented;” said Bachelet.

She further urged Sudan to “accede to the international human rights treaties that it has not yet ratified, and to ensure a consultative approach to reforming the National Human Rights Commission with a broad mandate to protect and promote human rights”.

(ST)