Sudan’s Hamdok, SPLM-N al-Hilu hold unannounced meeting in Addis Ababa

September 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Wednesday held a secret meeting with Abdel Aziz al-Hilu the Chairman of the SPLM-N in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in an effort to break the deadlock in the peace talks mediated by the South Sudanese government.

Sudan Tribune learned that Hamdok left Wednesday morning for Addis Ababa where he met al-Hilu to discuss ways to resume peace talks.

According to the sources, al-Hilu informed South Sudanese government of his desire to meet with Hamdok, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

He arrived in Addis Ababa from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi as he is not in Juba for several weeks.

No official statement has been published about the encounter. Als, Sudanese officials refuse to comment on the matter.

Hamdok travelled on 9 January to Kauda the stronghold of the rebels in Nuba Mountain of South Kordofan, in vain, in a bid to convince al-Hilu to change his mind on his demand to include the secular state in the peace talks.

In a speech delivered at the ceremony of the initial signing of the peace agreement on 31 August, Kiir described the peace deal struck in Juba as "unfinished work" and vowed to exert more efforts to bring al-Hilu to the negotiating table.

(ST)