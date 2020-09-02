Ethiopia, South Sudan discuss cross-border road construction

September 2, 2020 (JUBA) - Ethiopia and South Sudan discussed the construction of roads and infrastructure projects linking between the two neighbouring countries.
Nhial Deng Nhial, South Sudanese Minister of Presidential Affairs met with the Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopian Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral relations in Addis Ababa on 31 August.
The two sides "underscored the importance of implementing previously signed agreements that were designed to build roads and bridges to connect Ethiopia and South Sudan at various checkpoints," said the Ethiopian foreign ministry.
The two official "specifically took time on the possibilities of joint efforts in building the Gambella-Akobo-Bor road project," further stressed the statement.
Minister Nhial said that connecting the two countries through various infrastructure development projects would contribute to achieving regional economic integration.
Besides Nihal, the meeting was attended by Jeremiah Turic Bairiak, undersecretary of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges of South Sudan, Denay Chagor Governor of Jonglei State, James P. Morgan South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia.
(ST)
