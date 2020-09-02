 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 2 September 2020

Ethiopia, South Sudan discuss cross-border road construction

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 2, 2020 (JUBA) - Ethiopia and South Sudan discussed the construction of roads and infrastructure projects linking between the two neighbouring countries.

Nhial Deng Nhial (Getty Image)Nhial Deng Nhial, South Sudanese Minister of Presidential Affairs met with the Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopian Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral relations in Addis Ababa on 31 August.

The two sides "underscored the importance of implementing previously signed agreements that were designed to build roads and bridges to connect Ethiopia and South Sudan at various checkpoints," said the Ethiopian foreign ministry.

The two official "specifically took time on the possibilities of joint efforts in building the Gambella-Akobo-Bor road project," further stressed the statement.

Minister Nhial said that connecting the two countries through various infrastructure development projects would contribute to achieving regional economic integration.

Besides Nihal, the meeting was attended by Jeremiah Turic Bairiak, undersecretary of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges of South Sudan, Denay Chagor Governor of Jonglei State, James P. Morgan South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)

Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.