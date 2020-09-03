First batch of South Sudan national army to be graduated soon: Hemetti

September 3, 2020 (JUBA) - Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" Thursday said that the first batch of the unified troops South Sudanese troops will be graduated soon.

President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar and Hemetti met at the State House on Thursday to discuss the ongoing implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

After the meeting, the Sudanese official that the meeting discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement particularly the security arrangements.

He revealed the graduation of the first batch of the unified forces during the coming days adding that a second regiment follows soon after months of joint training as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018.

Last July, UNMISS reported that more than unified 5,000 troops are ready to graduate. The first batch includes troops from the government army SSPDF, the SPLM-IO and other opposition groups gathered at the Alel military training centre in the Upper Nile region.

Dagalo called on the international community and United Nations organizations to provide the needed support for Juba to implement the peace pact.

He also urged the peace parties to form the state governments after the appointments of the state governors.

The Sudanese official also heads his government delegation for the peace talks with the Sudanese armed groups in Juba.

He is tasked by the transitional government in Khartoum to follow up South Sudan’s peace implementation process as his country is the grant of the revitalized peace agreement.

Hemetti praised the efforts of President Kiir to ensure the implementation of the peace pact in South Sudan and to achieve peace in Sudan.

South Sudanese Presidential advisor and chief mediator Tut Gatluak told reporters that there is progress on the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement and the negotiations for the Sudanese peace.

