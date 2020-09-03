 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 September 2020

Sudan demands significant U.S. support before normalization with Israel

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok receives Pompeo at his office in Khartoum on 25 August 2020 (ST photo)September 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan requested significant U.S. support to its economy and its removal from the terror list before to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel.

The U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was in Khartoum on 25 August where he called to normalize relations with Israel.

Hamdok said he has no mandate to do that and asked in a statement issued after the meeting to delink Sudan removal from the terror list and the normalization with Israel.

The visiting top diplomat did the same in a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sovereign Council was frank and more direct in his approach with him.

Al-Burhan according to multiple sources asked Pompeo to rescind Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and to give Sudan nine billion in aid to his country before this normalization.

Pompeo had proposed $50 million in aid to Sudan in his meeting with Hamdok and al-Burhan, according to the sources

Sudan has failed to transfer the $335 million to Washington to pay the compensations for the victims of the attack on U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salam, as it still faces difficulties to collect the whole amount.

Omer Gamar Eldine, Sudan foreign minister told Al-Tayyar newspaper on Wednesday that Pompeo pledged to remove Sudan from the terror list and calling on U.S. major companies to invest in Sudan, in addition to a modest financial aid.

Jared Kushner - according to Western sources - was the man behind the linking the normalization with Israel and Sudan removal from the terror blacklist.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)

Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.