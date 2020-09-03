NAS denies ambushing vehicle delivering salaries of army soldiers



September 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) dismissed looted salaries of government forces and killing four soldiers as it was claimed by the spokesman of the South Sudan people’s Defense Forces.

On 31st August 2020, Lui Ruai Koang, SSPDF director of media and press said that NAS fighters ambushed a vehicle delivering salaries and Food Rations to forces deployed at Mile55 on 23 August where they killed four soldiers and stole the money.

“The truth is that it was an internal convert operation carried out by SSPDF soldiers,” said NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase who described the allegation as “propaganda”.

“These soldiers are part of elements that are disgruntled and demoralized because of Jack of salaries and services,” Manase added.

To explain the bad situation of the government forces on the ground, the rebel media official said they recently intercepted some SSPDF soldiers who ambushed a logistic vehicle and killed four troops.

NAS allies of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) issued a statement to condemn the continues violations of the ceasefire agreement by the government forces.

“SSOMA strongly condemns the ongoing blatant attacks, atrocities, raping of girls and women, forced displacement, looting and destruction of properties all around Equatoria. We strongly stand with our brothers and sisters and the gallant forces of NAS in solidarity as they strive to protect the unarmed civilians of South Sudan,” said the statement

The alliance of the holdout groups added they are “very concerned” by accusations and public statements by member(s) of the International Community, “knowingly, that the government of the Republic of South Sudan has violated the CoHA recommitment repeatedly and blatantly”.

SSOMA did not refer to any statement by a specific foreign country.

On 13th February 2020, the opposition alliance and the government signed an agreement recommitting themselves to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

