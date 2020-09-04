 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 4 September 2020

UN chief welcomes Hamdok-Hilu agreement on peace in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Secretary-General António Guterres delivers remarks on International Labour Day on 1 May 2018 (UN Photo)September 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the signing of a joint agreement between the Sudanese Prime Minister and the SPLM-N leader to hold informal peace talks on the secular state in Sudan.

On 3 September, Abdallah Hamdok and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu signed a preliminary agreement providing that the constitution should be based on the principle of "separation of religion and state" in the absence of which "the right to self-determination must be respected".

The deal further provides to hold informal talks to develop ideas about the separation of religion and politics before to resume formal peace talks. Also, it maintains the cessation of hostilities until security arrangements are agreed and until "separation between religion and state" is actualized.

Guterres "considers this agreement a positive step, especially in the context of the initialling of the peace agreement between the Government, the Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA)-Minni Minnawi faction earlier this week," said the UN spokesman.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting all efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Sudan.

The Sudanese government has refused to discuss the secular state during the peace negotiations saying it would be discussed in the constitutional conference, but al-Hilu maintains his demand and calls for self-determination if no deal is reached on this respect.

Further, the UN chief called on the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur to join the peace process "so that a comprehensive solution can be found".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)

Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.