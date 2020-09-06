Sudan’s final peace agreement to be signed on 2 October

September 6, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese mediation announced that the final peace agreement between the Sudanese transitional government and the armed groups will be signed on 2 October in Juba.
"The signing of the final peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front will take place on the second of October in Juba," said the chief mediator Tut Galtuak on Sunday.
Galtuak expected that the two parties will sign the implementation matrix on Monday, in preparation for the final signing of the peace agreement.
The Sudanese parties initialled the one-year negotiated agreement on 31 August.
Following what, they formed a committee to set up the implementation matrix.
There were unconfirmed reports that the final signing ceremony will be in Khartoum with a popular ceremony.
(ST)
