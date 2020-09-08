 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 September 2020

Hamdok postpones cabinet reshuffle until signing of Sudan’s peace agreement

September 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has postponed the cabinet reshuffle until the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) scheduled to take place on October 2.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok holds talks at the US Capitol in a landmark visit to Washington (AFP Photo JIM WATSON)Last July, Hamdok accepted the resignation of six ministers and fired the health minister.

"The prime minister informed us that he has postponed the ministerial reshuffle until the signing of the peace agreement," a member of the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Ahmed Hadara told the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Hamdok is waiting for the nomination of the SRF candidates to the government to reshuffle the cabinet once for all.

He added that FFC leadership is considering the creation of new ministries to allow the SRF to join the government, as it is agreed in the peace agreement.

Under the peace agreement, which was initialled on August 31, the SRF will nominate five ministers in the government.

On August 23, the FFC picked its candidates for the seven ministries and nominated 3 people for each ministerial portfolio. The prime minister chooses one of them for the position.

(ST)

