UN confirms peacekeepers withdrawal from POC sites in South Sudan

September 8, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Spokesman confirmed the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers from the Protection of Civilians (POC) sites, saying they would be redeployed in hotspots areas.
In his noon press briefing on Tuesday, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters that the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) withdrawn its troops from the Bor and Wau POC sites and will continue with others as the situation permits.?
The "withdrawing from these sites means that the troops who were assigned to these Protection of Civilians sites can be redeployed to hotspots to protect people whose lives are in immediate danger, in line with the mission’s mandate," he added.
He added that the UN Security Council had been informed about the transformation of POC sites into ordinary camps for displaced persons in a report sent by the mission in September 2019.
"Since that time,?the Mission has been working to gradually transition the sites to more conventional camps for internally displaced people?where humanitarian services will continue," he added.
The decision was made public by UNMISS head David Shearer on 4 September.
According to the UNMISS, the security situation in South Sudan after the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017 and the peace agreement of 12 September 2018.
People in the camps are moving freely each day between the sites and towns?to go to school, shop in the markets and to work.
In return, international officials in Juba say that the repeated clashes between the government forces and the holdout NAS group besides the intercommunal fighting in Jonglei, Lakes and other region require a strong presence of the UNMISS peacekeepers to protect civilians.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The rise of clan administration in South Sudan 2020-09-07 15:10:00 By Musa Magoor After fighting for it collectively and subsequently voted together for her independence, South Sudan was born a proud nation created as a result of the unity of its diverse (...)
Let us celebrate long-awaited Sudan’s peace agreement 2020-09-07 13:37:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At such pivotal occasions one would first find it necessary to pay tributes and ask Almighty Allaah’s mercy and prayers for the lives of thousands of the innocent Sudanese (...)
Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)
MORE