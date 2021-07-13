Sudan praises Russia for calling to avoid GERD unilateral filling

July 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi Tuesday praised the Russian call to avoid unilateral filling and operating of the Ethiopian giant dam and to reach a negotiated solution accepted by the three parties.

Al-Mahdi made its remarks in a joint press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the end of a three-day visit to Moscow where she held talks with Russian officials over bilateral relations and regional issues.

"We thank the Russian position (on the Renaissance Dam), expressed by the Russian Representative at the Security Council calling to avoid unilateral measures that harm the (downstream) countries. This represents great support (for us) because the unilateral filling that harms Sudan must be condemned and intolerable," she said.

The Sudanese minister further proposed to host the next Africa Russia summit pointing that Sudan is an intersection area between the different regions of the African continent.

The UN Security Council on 8 July held a meeting to discuss the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) but it did not adopt a resolution to avoid creating a precedent.

Russian Ambassador at the UN Vassily Nebenzia in his speech said his government realise the relevance of the hydropower dam for development in Ethiopia but called to avoid unilateral decisions.

" At the same time, we note legitimate concerns of Egypt and Sudan over the possible negative impact that unconcerted functioning of the dam may produce on the population of those countries in droughty years," said Nebenzia.

The Russian diplomat called for a negotiated settlement in accordance with the declaration of principle signed in 2015, and to take into account the agreed modalities that define parameters of operation of GERD.

Further, he urged avoid escalations and statements about the use of force stressing they are "unacceptable".

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa Parfait Onanga-Anyanga took part in the meeting and called for trilateral compromise.

They further underlined the United Nations readiness to support the three countries and the African Union in its efforts to broker un deal to end this regional issue.

