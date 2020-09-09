 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 September 2020

Egypt to implement new water projects in South Sudan: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Visiting Egyptian water minister received by his South Sudanese counterpart on 9 September 2020 ( ST photo)
September 9, 2020 (JUBA) - The Egyptian Minister of Irrigation stated that his country will implement a new batch of development projects in the field of water resources and irrigation in South Sudan.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Abdel-Ati Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation held a series of meetings with government officials in Juba to talk about the development projects that Egypt will implement in the fields of water and irrigation in South Sudan.

The visiting Egyptian minister concluded his meetings with President Salva Kiir after meeting First Vice President Riek Machar, Vice President Taban Deng, and his South Sudanese counterpart, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation said in statements about the visit that Abdel Ati reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan.

According to the minister, the projects implemented by his country include providing South Sudanese with clean drinking water through groundwater stations; construction of anchorages in the Bahr al-Ghazal basin to facilitate the river transport rehabilitating of water level measurement stations to collect hydrological data necessary for development projects in southern Sudan.

He added that the coming stage will witness the implementation of more development projects, especially rainwater harvesting projects to store rainwater for use during drought periods and reduce the risk of floods.

President Kiir thanked Egypt for the humanitarian support provided to cope with the effects of floods in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The rise of clan administration in South Sudan 2020-09-07 15:10:00 By Musa Magoor After fighting for it collectively and subsequently voted together for her independence, South Sudan was born a proud nation created as a result of the unity of its diverse (...)

Let us celebrate long-awaited Sudan’s peace agreement 2020-09-07 13:37:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At such pivotal occasions one would first find it necessary to pay tributes and ask Almighty Allaah’s mercy and prayers for the lives of thousands of the innocent Sudanese (...)

Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.