Egypt to implement new water projects in South Sudan: minister



September 9, 2020 (JUBA) - The Egyptian Minister of Irrigation stated that his country will implement a new batch of development projects in the field of water resources and irrigation in South Sudan.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Abdel-Ati Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation held a series of meetings with government officials in Juba to talk about the development projects that Egypt will implement in the fields of water and irrigation in South Sudan.

The visiting Egyptian minister concluded his meetings with President Salva Kiir after meeting First Vice President Riek Machar, Vice President Taban Deng, and his South Sudanese counterpart, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation said in statements about the visit that Abdel Ati reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan.

According to the minister, the projects implemented by his country include providing South Sudanese with clean drinking water through groundwater stations; construction of anchorages in the Bahr al-Ghazal basin to facilitate the river transport rehabilitating of water level measurement stations to collect hydrological data necessary for development projects in southern Sudan.

He added that the coming stage will witness the implementation of more development projects, especially rainwater harvesting projects to store rainwater for use during drought periods and reduce the risk of floods.

President Kiir thanked Egypt for the humanitarian support provided to cope with the effects of floods in South Sudan.

(ST)