SRF dispatches advance delegation to Khartoum

Yasir Arman SPLM-N SRF deputy leader (C) poses with Ahmed Tugud JEM chief negotiator (L) and Mohamed Bashir SLM-MM chief negotiator in Juba on 29 August 2020September 10, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) formed an advance delegation led by the Vice-Chairman of the SPLM-North Yasir Arman, to tour Khartoum and other cities, accompanied by the head of the South Sudanese mediation team, Tut Gatluak.

The mediation set the beginning of next October for the final signing of the peace agreement that was initialled by initials on August 31, between the government and the SRF and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi which is longer part of the rebel alliance.

"We formed a high-level delegation from the leaders of the Front to visit the capital Khartoum and the various states of Sudan in the coming days," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

The purpose of the visit is to explain the one-year negotiated deal, mobilize popular support and strengthen the partnership with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the military and civilian components for a successful peace implementation process, said the SRF.

According to the statement, the delegation will be led by Yasir Arman who will be accompanied by the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak and Dhieu Mtouk the Rapporter of the Mediation.

The SRF delegation includes representatives of the different groups of the alliance.

The alliance leadership is also expected to visit a number of countries in the region to thank them for their support to the peace process.

(ST)

