 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 September 2020

U.S. Senator opposes Sudan legislation on sovereign immunity

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 11, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The ranking Democratic U.S. Senator on Senate foreign relations committee Bob Menendez said he would oppose a bill that would reinstate Sudan’s sovereign immunity retroactively to shield it from potential lawsuits related to terrorist attacks.

Senator Bob Menendez (Reuters photo)Menendez is already blocking the legislation over proposed settlement for victims of 1998 twin embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania saying that it discriminates against African victims.

In a statement issued on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Democrat Senator voiced his support to the over 2500 victims of this tragic terrorist operation masterminded by Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan.

"I cannot tolerate this slap in the face to the 9/11 community and will oppose legislation related to Sudan that does not treat 9/11 victims and family members with the respect and dignity that they deserve," he said.

The senator further accused the State Department of pressuring the Congress to adopt legislation giving Sudan immunity from any future terrorism-related claims.

“The State Department is pressuring Congress to pass legislation that would extinguish 9/11 court claims against Sudan even though President Trump and his administration have done nothing to resolve those claims," he said.

Over 2500 families of 9/11 victims are party to court cases against Sudan for its alleged role of Al Qaeda deadliest attack on American soil.

The lawyers of 9/11 victims and their families claim that Sudan provided financial resources, material support and certain members of Al Qaeda who participated in the Sept. 11 attacks.

In statements to the US Today on Friday, Sudan’s ambassador to the United States Nureldin Satti rejected the claims about Sudanese role in the 9/11 attacks.

"Sudan had nothing to do with the Sept. 11 attacks, and we oppose any attempt to link that to the ongoing (de-listing) process," said Satti

"No court has ever found – by default judgment or otherwise – that Sudan had a role in September 11 (attacks), and we expect that to remain the case," he further stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The rise of clan administration in South Sudan 2020-09-07 15:10:00 By Musa Magoor After fighting for it collectively and subsequently voted together for her independence, South Sudan was born a proud nation created as a result of the unity of its diverse (...)

Let us celebrate long-awaited Sudan’s peace agreement 2020-09-07 13:37:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At such pivotal occasions one would first find it necessary to pay tributes and ask Almighty Allaah’s mercy and prayers for the lives of thousands of the innocent Sudanese (...)

Juba Peace Agreement: Optimism and Hopes in Darfur 2020-08-31 14:46:34 By Osman Abbaker Anu Translated by Mahmoud A. Suleiman First of all, I bring a sincere greeting in particular to our people in Darfur, and to our people in Sudan in general, and obviously I (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.