September 11, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The ranking Democratic U.S. Senator on Senate foreign relations committee Bob Menendez said he would oppose a bill that would reinstate Sudan’s sovereign immunity retroactively to shield it from potential lawsuits related to terrorist attacks.

Menendez is already blocking the legislation over proposed settlement for victims of 1998 twin embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania saying that it discriminates against African victims.

In a statement issued on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Democrat Senator voiced his support to the over 2500 victims of this tragic terrorist operation masterminded by Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan.

"I cannot tolerate this slap in the face to the 9/11 community and will oppose legislation related to Sudan that does not treat 9/11 victims and family members with the respect and dignity that they deserve," he said.

The senator further accused the State Department of pressuring the Congress to adopt legislation giving Sudan immunity from any future terrorism-related claims.

“The State Department is pressuring Congress to pass legislation that would extinguish 9/11 court claims against Sudan even though President Trump and his administration have done nothing to resolve those claims," he said.

Over 2500 families of 9/11 victims are party to court cases against Sudan for its alleged role of Al Qaeda deadliest attack on American soil.

The lawyers of 9/11 victims and their families claim that Sudan provided financial resources, material support and certain members of Al Qaeda who participated in the Sept. 11 attacks.

In statements to the US Today on Friday, Sudan’s ambassador to the United States Nureldin Satti rejected the claims about Sudanese role in the 9/11 attacks.

"Sudan had nothing to do with the Sept. 11 attacks, and we oppose any attempt to link that to the ongoing (de-listing) process," said Satti

"No court has ever found – by default judgment or otherwise – that Sudan had a role in September 11 (attacks), and we expect that to remain the case," he further stressed.

(ST)