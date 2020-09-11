Qatar, South Sudan establish diplomatic relations

September 11, 2020 (JUBA) - Qatar and South Sudan agreed to establish diplomatic relations in a deal signed at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

The agreement intervenes after recent contacts between the two countries and recent visits to Juba by Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatar’s foreign ministry envoy for counterterrorism and mediation of conflict resolution.

The agreement was signed by Qatari Ambassador to the United Nations Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani and South Sudan Ambassador to the UN Akuei Bona Malwal.

"The two sides affirmed their desire to strengthen and develop friendly relations and co-operation in the political, economic, commercial, and cultural fields, stressing the importance of establishing bilateral relations in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," reads a statement released by the Qatari foreign minister on Friday.

The countries said the confidence that establishing diplomatic relations will contribute to developing bilateral cooperation and consolidating world peace.

In March 2019, Qatar which is involved in the oil industry in several African countries said willing to invest in the oil and gas industry in South Sudan.

(ST)