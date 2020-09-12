 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 12 September 2020

U.S. Pompeo calls Hamdok over Sudan’s recent floods

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke on Friday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to express his condolences for the death of Sudanese who died in the recent floods in Sudan, said the State Department.

Hamdok in a phone call (SUNA photo)In a separate tweet released on Saturday Pompeo said he discussed with Hamdok "our assistance" for the response before to add "The United States will continue to support the Sudanese people through this difficult time".

Torrential rains and floods killed at least 103 and displaced over 557,000 people in 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states across the country during the recent weeks.

The Spokesperson the State Department Morgan Ortagus on Saturday further said that Hamdok and Pompeo Sudan’s peace process.

Pompeo also "welcomed recent progress in the peace process in Sudan," Ortagus said.

The Sudanese government will sign a peace agreement in Juba with armed groups in Darfur and the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states next October.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continued partnership to support Sudan’s peaceful transition to democracy," she further stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


UNMISS should reconsider premature withdrawal from POC sites 2020-09-12 21:34:44 By Dak Buoth The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was constituted by the United Nations Security Council one day before our country’s independence in July 2011. It is made up of (...)

The rise of clan administration in South Sudan 2020-09-07 15:10:00 By Musa Magoor After fighting for it collectively and subsequently voted together for her independence, South Sudan was born a proud nation created as a result of the unity of its diverse (...)

Let us celebrate long-awaited Sudan’s peace agreement 2020-09-07 13:37:19 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman At such pivotal occasions one would first find it necessary to pay tributes and ask Almighty Allaah’s mercy and prayers for the lives of thousands of the innocent Sudanese (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.