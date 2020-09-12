September 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke on Friday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to express his condolences for the death of Sudanese who died in the recent floods in Sudan, said the State Department.
In a separate tweet released on Saturday Pompeo said he discussed with Hamdok "our assistance" for the response before to add "The United States will continue to support the Sudanese people through this difficult time".
Torrential rains and floods killed at least 103 and displaced over 557,000 people in 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states across the country during the recent weeks.
The Spokesperson the State Department Morgan Ortagus on Saturday further said that Hamdok and Pompeo Sudan’s peace process.
Pompeo also "welcomed recent progress in the peace process in Sudan," Ortagus said.
The Sudanese government will sign a peace agreement in Juba with armed groups in Darfur and the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states next October.
"The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continued partnership to support Sudan’s peaceful transition to democracy," she further stressed.
(ST)
