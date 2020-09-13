 
 
 
Sudan peace agreement to be signed on 3 October

From the left, Al-Burhan, Kiir and Hamdok hold the peace agreement while Hemetti applauds during the initial signing ceremony in Juba on 31 August 2020 (ST photo)
September 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The signing ceremony of the final peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the armed groups will be held on 3 October, said a senior official close to the organisation of the event.

Finally, it was decided that the ceremony will be held on Saturday 3 October instead of Friday 2 October and an invitation to heads of state and government have been sent,” said an official source told Sudan Tribune on Sudan.

Initially, it was agreed on 2 October as the date for the signing of the peace agreement. The mediation also stressed that the event will take place in Juba and not in Khartoum.

The official said that the invitation was addressed to many leaders in the region and western country besides the Gulf states.

“Also the UN Secretary-General, the head of the African Union Commission and the IGAD are invited,” he stressed.

He, however, expressed fears about the logistical preparations because the ceremony should be also attended by the stakeholders from the Darfur region.

“Darfur armed groups insist to bring them to Juba. Their presence requires to be able to collect them from Darfur and to bring them here and this difficult nowadays because of the floods in Sudan,” the source said.

The government an the armed groups initialled the agreement in a ceremony held in Juba on 31 August.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

