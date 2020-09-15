 
 
 
Tuesday 15 September 2020

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Sudanese businessman for enabling corruption in S. Sudan

September 15, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday imposed economic sanction on a company owned by a Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal for its support to persons previously designated for their own corrupt behaviour.

Ashraf Al-CardinalAlready in October 2019, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Al-Cardinal, for bribery, kickbacks and procurement fraud with senior government officials.

"He and his companies act as intermediaries for depositing and holding large amounts of funds for senior-level South Sudanese officials outside of South Sudan in an attempt to avoid sanctions," said the State Department.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said "bad actors" use such companies to evade sanctions and conceal their illicit activities.

“We will continue to use our authorities to prevent such illicit funds from moving freely through the international financial system,” Muzinich further said.

Nabah Ltd, which is registered in the United Kingdom, is the sixth company owned or controlled by Al-Cardinal to be subject to U.S. sanctions.

In line with the new sanctions, all property and interests that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked.

Also, all their transactions by U.S. persons or within or transiting the United States are blocked.

(ST)

