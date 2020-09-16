President Kiir fires South Sudan’s finance minister

September 16, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has sacked the finance minister Salvatore Garang from office on Wednesday apparently for his failure to ensure regular salary payment of government workers.

In a presidential decree broadcast by the official TV station, SSBC, President Kiir removed Garang from his position as finance minister six months after his appointment with the revitalized transitional cabinet formed on 12 March.

Kiir appointed Athian Ding Athian as the new minister of finance.

There is no official statement about the reason for the removal of the former minister.

Speaking before the Business Committee of Transitional Legislative Assembly on Thursday 10 September, Garang said that his ministry has no money to pay salaries.

He stressed that his ministry receives only the income of one cargo of oil (600,000 barrels) per month. Also, he pointed out the mismanagement of tax revenues saying much of taxes are not perceived by his ministry.

Oil is the main source of cash for South Sudan. The country’s revenue from oil production has been hit by the decline of prices and reduced production after the five-year civil war.

President Kiir also removed Erjok Bullen Geu; the head of National Revenue Authority and Chol Deng Thon Abel the Director of Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet).

(ST)