SRF rejects calls to exclude military from Sudan’s transition

September 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the advance delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front called for concerted efforts to make the transitional period a success and voiced their rejection of the calls for the exclusion of the military.

Yasir Arman also stressed that peace will strengthen the unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The SRF delegation led by Arman arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Thursday where they were widely welcomed by government officials and the leaders of the ruling coalition as well as their supporters.

The Sudanese government, the SRF and SLM of Minni Minnawi initialled a peace agreement in Juba on August 31, as the final signing is expected on October 3. The advance delegation will explain the peace agreement to the Sudanese and prepare for the implementation of the peace agreement.

In a press conference held after their arrival, Arman appealed to the unity of the Sudanese for the successful implementation of the peace agreement and the completion of the tasks of democratic transition in the country.

"We want a clear partnership between the civilian and military, and we are not with the exclusion of the military from the transition period, as we are not with their control of it," he said.

The SRF wants a balanced transition which requires great responsibility, including "a full understanding between those who carried out the revolution and those who contributed to its success," he added.

Arman went further to wonder why until now there is no joint public meetings or forums gathering civilian and military leaders saying it would contribute to ending the political polarization "with or against the military".

There is a big gap between the youth who carried out the revolution and the military as a result of the gross violations of human rights and killing of peaceful protesters during the six months before the collapse of the former regime and first three months of the transitional military council.

Also, a crisis erupted recently between the civilian government and the military component of the Sovereign Council about the economic activities of the army.

Arman said that peace should serve to remedy the shortcomings that marred the transitional period, adding that they would share with the government "its joys and sorrows".

"We are aware that there are diseases in the transitional period, which are diseases of teething rather than ageing and we are able to treat them," he said alluding to the huge economic challenges the government of Hamdok is facing.

Wide welcome

The SRF delegation was received at Khartoum Airport, by the Minister of the Federal Government Youssef Al-Dhai, Minister of Guidance and Endowments Nasr al-Din Mufreh, Chairman of the Peace Commission Suleiman al-Dobilo, besides several FFC leaders.

Also, hundreds of Sudanese gathered to welcome the advance delegation.

Addressing the crowds that received the delegation at the airport, Al-Dobilo said that the arrival of the SRF delegation to the country marks the beginning of a new phase in the peace and stability process in Sudan.

He pointed out that Sudan for thirty years has been suffering from injustice and marginalization, and that the environment has become conducive to the fulfilment of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice after the revolution.

He noted that efforts will continue to enhance the peace, security and stability march in the country.

For his part, FFC leading figure Ibrahim Al-Sheikh welcomed the arrival of the SRF delegation in Khartoum and stressed that the most important now is the implementation of the deal.

"The biggest challenge facing the peace process is the implementation of the provisions and clauses of the peace agreements.

He pointed out that previous governments signed peace agreements that had been revoked, "but the peace of the revolution is neither an apostasy nor a regression," he stressed.

Further, he called on the government to provide all the needed requirements to ensure its implementation including financial resources and a firm commitment to all the agreements concluded in Juba.

