First Sudanese ambassador to US in 23 years formally accredited

September 17 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The designated Sudanese ambassador to the United States Noureldin Satti formally presented his credentials to President Trump on Thursday.

The veteran diplomat who was picked last May, made history by becoming the first Sudanese ambassador in 23 years since the diplomatic relations were upgraded late last year.

The two countries had for more than 25 years appointed only charges d’affaires to run their missions in Washington and Khartoum.

However, the US has yet to name its ambassador to Sudan and it is not clear what is causing the delay.

The Trump administration is currently deliberating over removing Sudan from the list of states that sponsor terrorism, a designation which was made since 1993.

A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to Senate majority and minority leaders this week urging them to work on a resolution that would approve a settlement of claims between Sudan and families of 1998 twin embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Satti said that his country is seeking "normal relations with its regional environment and to re-track its relations with the countries of the world" pointing out that there is close cooperation with Washington to remove Sudan from the terror list.

"There is a major shift in the US policy towards Sudan," Sati said. "There are great efforts and close cooperation with Washington to remove Sudan from the list of terrorism."

(ST)