Ngok Dinka delegation, Hemetti discuss Abyei issue

September 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, "Hemedti", reiterated pledges on Thursday to exert the needed efforts for a permanent settlement t contributes to peaceful coexistence, security and stability.

Hemetti received a Ngok Dinka delegation of the disputed Abyei area headed by South Sudan’s Minister of East African Affairs Deng Alor who tasked with the Abyei file, in the presence of the head of South Sudan’s Abyei oversight committee Deng Arup, and a member of the South Sudanese Parliament, Aisha Abbas Akui.

"The meeting discussed the situation in Abyei, how to find solutions to the area’s issue and start negotiating arrangements to reach lasting peace and stability," said Hemetti in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He expressed hope that the issue of Abyei will be resolved in the same fashion in which Sudan’s issues were addressed.

"We are one people in two countries and we are confident that there will be no obstacles to reaching a final solution to the region’s issue," he stressed

Ngok Dinka leaders met with Hemetti last month and urged him to work for conducting a referendum to determine the future of the disputed area.

For her part, speaking to the media after the meeting, Akui said that Hemedti welcomed the delegation’s efforts to address the Abyei issue, and promised to start negotiations on the border disputed area to reach lasting peace and stability.

She indicated that Hemedti assured the delegation that the issue of Abyei would be resolved in the same spirit in which Sudan’s issues were addressed in the various regions to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan and its neighbours.

Under the 2005 peace agreement that allowed the independence of South Sudan, Abyei residents have to vote in a popular referendum to decide whether they want to join South Sudan or remain in Sudan.

However, the lack of agreement on who is eligible to participate in the referendum obstructed the process.

