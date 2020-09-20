Sudan’s al-Burhan travels to UAE for talks on normalization with Israel

September 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Barely, the Transitional Sovereign Council announced the departure of its head to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) on Sunday, press reports disclosed that his delegation will discuss normalization with Israel.

Earlier in Khartoum, it was announced that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan would travel to the UAE flanked by a delegation including Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel-Bari and a team of Sudanese expert for talks on Sudan removal from the terror list, needed support for the transition, Sudan’s exemption of U.S. debt.

The Sovereign Council in its statement said the Sudanese delegation will hold talks with a U.S. delegation in Abu Dhabi while al-Burhan will meet the Emirati leaders.

However, AXIOS news website disclosed that Abu Dubai meetings will discuss the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel.

The U.S. based media further said that the U.S. delegation will be led by the White House National Security Council’s senior director for Gulf Affairs, Middle Eastern Affairs Directorate, Brig. Gen. Miguel Correa.

The UAE side will be represented security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed, while the Sudanese delegation will include the powerful chief of staff to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Abdel-Bari.

Sudan besides its delisting from the terror blacklist is asking for more than $3 billion in humanitarian assistance and direct budgetary aid in order to deal with the difficult economic crisis the country is experiencing.

Further, Sudan demands "A commitment by the U.S. and the UAE to providing Sudan with economic aid over the next three years," added Axios.

Following the failure of its plan for peace in the Middle East, Trump administration is working actively to encourage Arab countries to normalize with Israel.

The UAE and Bahrain recently normalized relations with Israel.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was in Khartoum on 25 August to press Hamdok and al-Burhan to normalize with Israel.

Officially, Hamdok said he has no mandate to take such a decision as ahead of the transitional government.

However, reports indicated that both the head of the Sovereign Council and the prime minister requested significant financial and economic support and the rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation.

Last February, al-Burhan had already met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(ST)