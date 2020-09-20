Sudan finds third mass grave of people killed by al-Bashir regime

September 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The judicial authorities in Sudan found a new mass grave believed to contain the remains of victims of torture during the 30-year oppressive regime of Omer al-Bashir.

The new mass grave which is the third since the fall of the former regime is located in the Karary area in Omdurman, inside a training camp belonging to the security apparatus.

Reliable judicial sources told the Sudan Tribune on Sunday that the new mass grave “is located near the mass grave of the officers of the National Salvation Movement of April 1990 inside a camp belonging to the security service.

The sources believe that the new mass grave contains the remains of people who were killed in the security torture centres in Khartoum before they were buried in this grave.

The Public Prosecution Office is investigating dozens of cases of missing people during the rule of the former regime, it is likely that the new grave includes some of them.

The Sudanese Islamists detained political opponents in what is known as Ghost Houses where they tortured and killed them without any judicial process. Due to these extrajudicial practices, it was difficult for their families to find them and the authorities declare them as missing persons.

Last May, the Sudanese army said that it had found a mass grave of 28 officers who were executed in April 1990, after attempting to carry out a military coup.

In June 2020, the Public Prosecution found another mass grave in the Sahafa neighbourhood, south of Khartoum, which includes the remains of the dead of the Al-Alyfoun massacre that took place on April 2, 1998, when security personnel opened fire on people fleeing from a forced-recruitment camp.

(ST)