Protesters call to investigate disappearance of rebel official in Darfur



September 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Dozens of Sudanese demonstrated in Khartoum on Monday calling on the Sudanese government to pressure the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) to reveal the fate of one of the organization’s officials who was purportedly killed under torture.

Faisal Adam Ali has mysteriously disappeared for more than four months, as his family says ignoring his whereabouts and they are without news from him.

On Monday, dozens of Sudanese organized a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Public Prosecution in the capital, Khartoum, calling to investigate Ali’s disappearance and to pressure on the SLM-AW to reveal the fate of Faisal Adam after reports claiming that he was killed under torture by the holdout group.

The sit-inners held placards calling "Against Enforced Disappearance", "Disclosure of Faisal’s Fate" or " No to Kidnapping and Torture."

Activists recently released on the social media recordings of the interrogation and torture of a person claiming to be Faysal Adam. The audio documents reportedly have been found in a cellphone captured by a dissident faction after battles in Jebel Mara with fighters loyal to the Movement’s leader who is exiled outside Sudan.

The activists organized a campaign entitled "Where is Faisal?". They demanded evidence denying the authenticity of the audio recordings.

The SLM-AW dismissed the accusations and describing the recordings as "fabricated".

The movement’s military spokesman, Walid Tounjo, issued a statement denying the torture and assassinations.

Also, the SLM-AW’s official spokesman, Mohammad Abd al-Rahman al-Nayer, told Al-Sudani newspaper that the movement’s leadership had directed to investigate the allegations and accusations about Ali’s murder.

The SLM-AW further says that these recordings are part of a campaign organized by the factions that negotiated a peace agreement with the government to discredit the group.

Faisal Ali before to join the SLM-AW had been active in the student arm of the Movement, the Sons of Darfur League in universities.

