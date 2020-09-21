Sudanese government, SRF delegation discuss reform of transitional constitutional document



September 21, 2020 - The advance delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the transitional government negotiators on Monday discussed the reform of the constitutional document to harmonize it with the peace agreement.

The peace deal negotiated in Juba will extend the term of the transitional period, extend the members of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet, all these measures require a reform of the transitional constitutional document governing the country.

The SRF delegation headed by Yasir Arman held a meeting with the heads of the government negotiating team and members of the Sovereign Council, Shams al-Din Kabbashi and Mohamed Hassan Altaishi to discuss the tabulation of the peace document and the translation of its text before the signing ceremony on October 3.

Ibrahim Musa Zariba, the official spokesman for the SRF advance delegation, told the official news agency SUNA that the meeting dealt with the merger of the peace agreement in the constitutional document.

The meeting discussed the harmonization of the two texts to come up with an amended document that governs the transitional period, Zariba said.

The advance delegation which arrived several days ago to Khartoum from Juba holds meetings with government leaders, including the head of the Sovereignty Council, the Prime Minister and the political forces in the country.

(ST)