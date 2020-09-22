 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 September 2020

Sudan, South Sudan discuss oil technical cooperation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan and Sudan oil ministers speak to reporters on 22 September 2020 (SUNA photo)September 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum, Puok Kang Chol, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday, to discuss developing oil technical cooperation, between the two countries

Chol told reporters that the purpose of the visit is to inspect the arrival of oil production equipment through Port Sudan. These gears are needed for the resumption of oil production in the Thar Jath field in Unity state and how to transport it to South Sudan.

He also said they want to discuss the resumption of the second phase in the Unity fields.

Khairy Abdel-Rahman Sudan’s acting oil minister described the visit as important saying it would contribute to developing bilateral cooperation.

Abdel-Rahman further stressed Sudan’s readiness to provide all technical assistance and facilitate the flow of equipment to the South Sudanese oil fields through Port Sudan.

The Sudanese minister pointed to the joint technical cooperation in the production of the South Sudanese oil, adding they are ready to develop the technical cooperation and exchange.

Oil transit fees

Chol also said that the discussions between the two sides would touch the oil transit fees.

"Also, we want to discuss the transitional financial arrangements related to oil transit fees, in order to reach a consensual outcome between the two parties, " added the visiting South Sudanese minister

Sudan and South Sudan agreed on Wednesday to extend the agreement on the transit of oil for export through Port Sudan on the Red Sea until 2022.

In November 2019, Juba proposed to reduce the pipeline transit fee to become $15 per oil barrel.

Khartoum for its part proposed to strike a deal on the method of payment as Sudanese officials say the country needs oil to cover local needs.

In line with an agreement reached in August 2012, South Sudan would pay a pipeline transit fee of $9.10 and $11 per oil barrel in addition to $3.08 billion in assistance to help Sudan overcome the loss of oil.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


BlindsSelf-confidence and preparedness against Disasters in Sudan 2020-09-21 11:46:04 Why things are only getting worse and the papers are filled with stories of gloom and doom in Sudan? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The answer to the previous questions needs to know the reasons first, (...)

South Sudan: On Right of Access to Information and Media 2020-09-19 15:01:51 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi South Sudan’s Right of Access to Information Act, 2013, in Section 35, enshrines the following: 1- The Minister (Minister responsible for Information and Broadcasting) (...)

Is the Juba Peace Agreement a Turning Point for Sudan? 2020-09-15 18:48:43 By Dame Rosalind Marsden Sudan is looking towards a brighter future after the initialling of the Juba peace agreement on August 31, an important first step towards bringing peace to the conflict (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.