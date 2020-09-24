South Sudan, Sudan form joint committee to increase oil production

September 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to form a joint technical committee to resume oil production in Unity state, and the start of the second operational phase for the other fields.

South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum, Puok Kang Chol, is in Khartoum for talks on ways to increase the oil production in his country and produce over 350,000 barrels per day as it was the case before the civil war instead of the current 140,000 bpd.

For a couple of years, the two countries have been cooperating to repair the Thar Jath damaged wells of Unity State and increasing the production of Upper Nile fields.

The visiting minister was accompanied by Hisham Satti, Sudanese Director General of Oil Exploration Department at the Ministry of Energy and Mining. Also, he was received by the Red Sea State Governor.

Satti told reporters that his government is determined to exert needed efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with South Sudan and overcome the obstacle facing companies operating in the two countries.

The two oil ministries formed a joint technical committee to choose companies to transport oil gears and equipment to production areas, he said.

"This committee would work to ensure the resumption of oil production from the block A5, Thar Jath fields in Unity state, and the start of the second operational phase in the other oil fields," he added.

The South Sudanese minister toured the Red Sea port on the existing oil installations directly related to the southern state’s production of crude oil (Bashayer Ports 1 and 2).

He also visited the companies involved in clearing and deporting spare parts aiding in the oil operations in the State of South Sudan and directed to speed up the process of clearing spare parts to avoid disrupting production.

The South Sudanese minister toured Bashayer oil export terminal in the Red Sea port used to export the South Sudanese crude oil.

He also visited the companies tasked with the clearances of imported spare parts and gears and directed to speed up procedures and formalities to transport it to oil fields.

(ST)