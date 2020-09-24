48 clashes occurred in Darfur’s Jebel Marra in three months

September 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The security situation deteriorated in Jebel Marra of Darfur region as the mountainous area witnessed 48 armed clashes during the past three months, said the UNAMID.

The UN Secretary-General dedicated an annexe about the activities of the outgoing peacekeeping operation in Darfur, UNAMID to his first report about the new United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) issued on 17 September.

The UNAMID "recorded 48 incidents of armed conflict resulting in 115 fatalities, compared with 37 incidents and 34 fatalities from 1 March to 31 May 2020," said Antonio Guterres in a report covering the period from 1 June to 31 August 2020.

Despite the declared unilateral cessation of hostilities, the holdout Sudan Liberation Army of Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) on 1 June 2020 attacked the Sudanese Armed Forces checkpoint in Kutrum, Central Darfur and killed 27 soldiers while the group lost 9 fighters

Also, armed confrontation in the Daya area of Central Darfur State between two factions of the SLM-AW one led by Mubarak Aldouk and the other by Saleh Borsa resulted in the death of 17 fighters and displaced 6,887 families.

"SLA-Abdul Wahid infighting continued between 26 July and 3 August in Buh and Torong Tonga, South Darfur, resulting in 48 fatalities and significant displacement," further said the report.

The SLA-AW refuses to join the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

The Movement’s exiled leader said he would return to the country after the collapse of the former regime at the end of COVID-19 health crisis and pledged to hold a national conference for peace in Sudan.

(ST)