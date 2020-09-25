 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 25 September 2020

Sudan’s UNITMAS start-up team begins its activities in October

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -A start-up team of the United Nations political mission in Sudan known as UNITMAS will launch its activities in Khartoum next month to support the Sudanese government to achieve the tasks of transitions and peace implementation.

Rosemary DiCarlo (UN Photo)

Officially the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) will begin its activities in January 2021 after the appointment of a Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

"The mission start-up team for UNITAMS will deploy to Sudan next month to begin implementing the four strategic objectives mandated by the Security Council," said Rosemary A. DiCarlo Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs in a briefing to the Security Council on Friday.

The team will "assist the political transition; support peace processes; assist peacebuilding, civilian protection and rule of law; and support the mobilization of economic, development and humanitarian assistance," she further stressed.

Since last April, a team led by Nicholas Haysom, a UN Secretary-General Special Adviser on Sudan has been working with the UN office in Sudan and UNAMID to establish the organisation of the mission a and recruit its staff.

According to the new structure, the head of the mission will oversight the support to the political transition including the constitutional process and peace implementation process in Darfur eastern Sudan and the Two-Areas.

His deputy will deal mainly with the humanitarian matters but also he will be tasked with the support to civilian protection, and electoral assistance.

DiCarlo said the Secretary-General attaches the highest priority to Sudan and to the speedy deployment of UNITAMS, including the appointment of a Special Representative.

"We look forward to working closely with the Security Council in this important endeavour," she stressed.

It was reported that China and Russia were opposed to the appointment of a French diplomat at the head of the UNITMAS. Others, also, push to appoint Haysom despite they clearly expressed support by the Sudanese prime minister to the first.

The Deputy head of British mission to the UK, Ambassador Jonathan Allen urged the Security Council to rapidly appoint the Special Representative to Sudan.

"We have waited for too long, and that delay is undermining the United Nations’ ability to support the people of Sudan," said Allen.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


BlindsSelf-confidence and preparedness against Disasters in Sudan 2020-09-21 11:46:04 Why things are only getting worse and the papers are filled with stories of gloom and doom in Sudan? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The answer to the previous questions needs to know the reasons first, (...)

South Sudan: On Right of Access to Information and Media 2020-09-19 15:01:51 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi South Sudan’s Right of Access to Information Act, 2013, in Section 35, enshrines the following: 1- The Minister (Minister responsible for Information and Broadcasting) (...)

Is the Juba Peace Agreement a Turning Point for Sudan? 2020-09-15 18:48:43 By Dame Rosalind Marsden Sudan is looking towards a brighter future after the initialling of the Juba peace agreement on August 31, an important first step towards bringing peace to the conflict (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.