Sudan’s UNITMAS start-up team begins its activities in October

September 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -A start-up team of the United Nations political mission in Sudan known as UNITMAS will launch its activities in Khartoum next month to support the Sudanese government to achieve the tasks of transitions and peace implementation.

Rosemary DiCarlo (UN Photo)

Officially the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) will begin its activities in January 2021 after the appointment of a Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

"The mission start-up team for UNITAMS will deploy to Sudan next month to begin implementing the four strategic objectives mandated by the Security Council," said Rosemary A. DiCarlo Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs in a briefing to the Security Council on Friday.

The team will "assist the political transition; support peace processes; assist peacebuilding, civilian protection and rule of law; and support the mobilization of economic, development and humanitarian assistance," she further stressed.

Since last April, a team led by Nicholas Haysom, a UN Secretary-General Special Adviser on Sudan has been working with the UN office in Sudan and UNAMID to establish the organisation of the mission a and recruit its staff.

According to the new structure, the head of the mission will oversight the support to the political transition including the constitutional process and peace implementation process in Darfur eastern Sudan and the Two-Areas.

His deputy will deal mainly with the humanitarian matters but also he will be tasked with the support to civilian protection, and electoral assistance.

DiCarlo said the Secretary-General attaches the highest priority to Sudan and to the speedy deployment of UNITAMS, including the appointment of a Special Representative.

"We look forward to working closely with the Security Council in this important endeavour," she stressed.

It was reported that China and Russia were opposed to the appointment of a French diplomat at the head of the UNITMAS. Others, also, push to appoint Haysom despite they clearly expressed support by the Sudanese prime minister to the first.

The Deputy head of British mission to the UK, Ambassador Jonathan Allen urged the Security Council to rapidly appoint the Special Representative to Sudan.

"We have waited for too long, and that delay is undermining the United Nations’ ability to support the people of Sudan," said Allen.

