Peace and removal from terror list would get Sudan out of economic crisis: al-Burhan

September 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council on Saturday called for the use of peace and Sudan’s removal from the terror list to get the country out of the endemic economic crisis.

In a speech at the opening session of an economic conference organized by the government, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that the deterioration of the national economy has reached its peak and that Sudanese can no longer endure the hardship of the crisis.

"This situation requires us to search for effective treatment internally and externally," al-Burhan stressed.

Speaking about what can be done inside the country, he said that the peace reached with the armed groups enables the Sudanese to achieve structural economic reforms and to reform what has been spoiled by the former regime.

After what he said, "We also have opportunities that we work to seize, which is the rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation".

"This will pave the way to integrate the global community, inject a renewed global spirit into the national economy and rebuild our foreign relations in a way that enhances the national interest," he said.

The American administration said President Trump would remove Sudan from the terror list in October. But some Democrat lawmaker vowed to not pass legislation to restore Sudan’s sovereign immunities in a bid to obstruct the process, as they call to compensate the victims of 9/11.

The Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will sign a peace agreement in Juba on 3 October. Also, the government is expected to resume negotiations with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in Juba next month.

The three-day conference aims to lay down a road map for economic reform.

The participants will discuss working papers and recommendations submitted by eighteen preparatory workshops from various sectors

(ST)