 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Monday 28 September 2020

Darfur holdout rebels attack Sudanese army in Jebel Marra: statement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army on Monday said Darfur holdout rebels attacked one of its positions in Jebel Marra area of Central Darfur, but the group denied the accusation.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

Fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) attacked our forces in Baldong area of Jebel Marra, said a statement by the Military Media Centre in Khartoum.

"Our forces dealt with the assailants and repulsed them," said the statement without further details about the human causalities.

"The armed forces will continue to protect the homeland, complete peace, and confront everyone who targets the security and safety of the country and its citizens," further said the statement.

The statement pointed out that this attack came despite the commitment of the armed forces to a cease-cessation of hostilities and the peace processes that have become a reality in the country.

On October 16 2019, the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a ceasefire in the whole country.

Denial of the attack

The SLM-AW Military Spokesman Walid Mohamed Abakar issued a statement dismissing that his group had launched the attack and pointed an accusing finger to the Sudanese army saying they were behind the assault.

"The Khartoum government forces launched a treacherous attack on the sites under our control in the western part of the Jebel Marra. Our forces were able to repel the cowardly aggression, defeated the assailing force and inflicted heavy losses on them," said Abakar

In a recent report to the Security Council covering the period from 1 June to 31 August, the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the SLM-AW attacked the Sudanese army checkpoint in Kutrum, Central Darfur, killing 27 soldiers while they lost 9 elements.

(ST)



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obituary: Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij 2020-09-28 11:36:14 Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij is an Open History Book for Readers, Whether He Was Alive or Deceased in the Grace of God by Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear noble reader, this article comes out of the habit, (...)

Darfur holdout rebels attack Sudanese army in Jebel Marra: statement 2020-09-28 02:10:00 September 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army on Monday said Darfur holdout rebels attacked one of its positions in Jebel Marra area of Central Darfur, but the group denied the accusation. (...)

BlindsSelf-confidence and preparedness against Disasters in Sudan 2020-09-21 11:46:04 Why things are only getting worse and the papers are filled with stories of gloom and doom in Sudan? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The answer to the previous questions needs to know the reasons first, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.