Sudan’s negotiating team with SPLM-N al-Hilu has not been changed: statement

September 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan denied any change in the leadership of the government negotiating team the SPLM-North, led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

In a statement on Monday, the council denied reports that the deputy head of the Sovereign Council and the head of the government negotiating delegation, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, "Hemetti", had been removed from the negotiation team.

"This report is completely inaccurate," stressed the statement.

The statement further said that the media also, claimed that the military component of the Council agreed to separate between the state and religion.

“The Sovereign Council wants to make it clear that this issue has not been at all discussed in the High Peace Council meetings and that the Council is not concerned with it,” further said the statement.

Last August, the SPLM-N al-Hilu withdrew from the peace talks saying the Hemetti who is the general commander of the Rapid Support Forces was not neutral and is not qualified to lead the negotiation delegation.

The rebel group went further to demand his removal from the leadership of the government negotiating delegation before to resume talks with the government delegation.

Regarding the separation of religion and state, the peace talks between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu had been suspended for several months because of the latter insistence to include the secular state in the peace talks.

Hamdok and al-Hilu, on 3 September, reached a joint agreement providing to hold informal talks on the separation between the state and religion before the resumption of formal peace talks.

(ST)