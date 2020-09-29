 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 September 2020

Sudan destroys 300,000 illegal firearms

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Thousands of firearms destroyed in a controlled explosion by the army to launch the destruction campaign on 29 September 2020 (AFP photo).jpgSeptember 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -The Sudanese army on Tuesday launched the destruction of 300,000 illegal firearms collected during disarmament campaigns in the country over the past years.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday in Hajar Alasal military base of the Nile State about 200 km north of Khartoum in presence of Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim, a member of the Sovereign Council, Gen Ibrahim Yassen Defence Minister, Idris Dafa Allah Interior Minister and a number of ambassadors as well as representatives of international and regional organizations.

Ibrahim Jabir said that the army carried out three phases of the disarmament which culminated in the destruction of 300,000 unlicensed arms.

He further said that the fourth phase of the forcible arms collection will be accompanied by very strict measures to prevent the possession of guns or ammunition except by the regular forces.

Thousands of firearms collected over the past three years were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the army to launch the destruction campaign.

In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a six-month disarmament campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan, particularly in Darfur region.

The proliferation of illegal arms ignited intercommunal clashes and displacement of civilians in Darfur.

Jabir called on the international community to provide Sudan with needed technical support, especially that Sudan is a vast country surrounded by many countries, which requires coordination with it, as he said.

For his part, Major General Abdel Hadi Abdallah Osman, the rapporteur of the Higher Committee for Weapon Collection, said that the cost of the first three stages amounted to $40 million, and called on the international community to contribute to the next stage.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Obituary: Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij 2020-09-28 11:36:14 Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij is an Open History Book for Readers, Whether He Was Alive or Deceased in the Grace of God by Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear noble reader, this article comes out of the habit, (...)

BlindsSelf-confidence and preparedness against Disasters in Sudan 2020-09-21 11:46:04 Why things are only getting worse and the papers are filled with stories of gloom and doom in Sudan? By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The answer to the previous questions needs to know the reasons first, (...)

South Sudan: On Right of Access to Information and Media 2020-09-19 15:01:51 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi South Sudan’s Right of Access to Information Act, 2013, in Section 35, enshrines the following: 1- The Minister (Minister responsible for Information and Broadcasting) (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.