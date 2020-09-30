Malong’s SSUF sticks to South Sudan’s SSOMA despite suspension



September 30, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan United Front (SSUF) of General Paul Malong said they stick to their membership in the South Sudan Opposition Movements’ Alliance (SSOMA) despite their suspension from the coalition of the holdout groups.

On 25 September, SSOMA Leadership Council officially suspended the SSUF saying the suspension has decided with a majority vote in an "extraordinarily meeting" on the same date and accused him of breaching of (the) communication channel of SSOMA and the spirit of comradeship and trust within the Alliance.

Nyamach Nyang Choul, the SSUF newly appointed Spokeswomen issued a statement saying the group headed by Gen Malong does not recognise the suspension of its membership and "considers the letter null and void".

Choul further cast doubt on the legitimacy of the meeting saying that there was no " Ordinary LC meeting" on 25 September and If such a meeting took place "Real SPLM, SSNDA and SSUF/A leaders were not present to make a unanimous approval".

The SSOMA consists of the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS), South Sudan United Front (SSUF), the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A), National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

Pagan Amum, head of Real SPLM, made public his objection to the SSUF’s suspension.

However, the others say the matter was decided in a democratic manner and total transparency pointing that the SSUF was present at that meeting.

The alliance is expected to meet with the South Sudanese government delegation in Rome on 5 October to resume peace talks brokered by the Sant’Egidio religious community after a six-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is not clear if the mediation will convene all the SSOMA factions or the process will be suspended to reconcile them first.

(ST)