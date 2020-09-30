 
 
 
Hundreds demonstrate in Khartoum against Hamdok government

Protesters in Khartoum chanting against Hamdok government on 30 Sept 2020 (ST photo)September 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Hundreds of people demonstrated in the capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, to protest the deteriorating economic conditions and chanted slogans calling for the removal of Hamdok government.

A year of its formation, the Sudanese government did not succeed to put an end to the economic crisis facing the country due to the lack of resource and corruption.

Further, inflation continued to rise as the Sudanese pound fell to a record low of 260 to the dollar. Also, the Sudanese continue in large number to queue at bakeries and petrol stations.

The protesters raised large banners reading they are taking Hamdok’s government "to its final resting place", and chanted slogans denouncing the economic conditions in the country.

Eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune that the police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters who were on their way to the Council of Ministers building.

For its part, the Sudanese Traffic Police called, in a statement seen by "Sudan Tribune", vehicle drivers to avoid main streets in central Khartoum and to take alternative routes.

Sudanese Islamists are accused of seeking to destabilize Hamdok’s government due to its unsuccessful efforts to deal with the economic crisis. Also, Khartoum is still struggling to convince Washington to remove the country from the terror list.

The vice governor of the central bank confessed that the government borrows money from the bank to pay salaries and other public expenditures.

(ST)

