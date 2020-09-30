September 30, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Ministry of Finance and Planning (MoFP) and the National Revenue Authority, on Wednesday launched an UN-supported programme to strengthen national and subnational Public Financial Management (PFM) mechanisms in the country.

Bor mixed public primary school in Jongeli state (ST - File)

The programme which is part of the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund Programme is implemented by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, UNDP and UNICEF.

Its purpose is to increase budget allocations to social service sectors to consolidate social cohesion and benefit all people, especially the most vulnerable children and women.

“The Joint Programme will contribute to the realization of the South Sudan National Development Strategy (NDS) which calls for intensifying non-oil revenue mobilization," said Athian Ding Athian Minister of Finance and Planning.

Public budget allocations to social sectors remain low in South Sudan. In 2019/20, only 1% of public spending going to health, 5% to education and 2% to social and humanitarian affairs.

The NDS aims to ensure that 15% of South Sudan’s National Budget are allocated to social services.

“As demonstrated during the 2008 financial crisis, countries with strong social protection systems suffered the least and recovered the fastest," said Ayaa Benjamin Warille Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

The Joint Programme will run from 2020-2022 and is supported financially by the Joint UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, UNDP and UNICEF.

The Joint SDG Fund supports countries to accelerate their progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to deliver on the commitment of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

The Joint Programme in South Sudan aims to ensure by 2022 a 2% increase in budget allocation to national priorities and social services which work toward the achievement of the SDGs.

“COVID-19 shows how important it is for South Sudan to strengthen its public financial management institutions, in order to tackle economic shocks better in the future and to enable investments in social sectors that ensure the achievement of the SDGs, including in the health system,” said Alain Noudehou, UN Resident Coordinator.

