Eastern Sudan’s Beja leaders call for self-determination

Hemetti received by the Beja tribal leaders in Sinkat on 29 September 2020 (Daglo's page on Facebook)October 1, 2020 (SINKAT) - A three-day conference of the Beja tribal leaders announced they decided to demand the right to self-determination for the Eastern Sudan region.

The Beja leaders have opposed the appointment of Salih Mohamed Salih as the governor of Kassala State because he belongs to the Beni Amer tribe, a minority ethnic group rooted in Eritrea. Salih was selected by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Before that, the Beja leaders opposed the setting up of a track within the peace talks in Juba to discuss the issues of Eastern Sudan.

The paramount chief of the Beja groups Amin Turk, who was also known for his support of the former regime demanded to be part of the talks.

Following a tribal meeting held in Sinkat town from 27 to 29 September, the traditional Beja leaders issued a statement Wednesday saying they mandated the Supreme Council of Beja Tribal Leaders to represent them and to express their demands.

The text of the statement seen by Sudan Tribune announced the keenness of the Beja to rule their region and to reunify its different states.

The statement further referred to the right to self-determination embodied in the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights before to say "We, the Beja people, agree to the use of the right to self-determination" to decide on the future of the region.

Abdallah Oubchar, the rapporteur of the Beja Tribes Council, confirmed that they "decided to demand self-determination for the eastern region of Sudan to refuse their marginalization," he said.

The tribal meeting, which was attended, by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council and head of the government negotiating delegation, renewed its rejection of the agreement on Eastern Sudan between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front in the peace negotiations, which will be signed next Saturday.

The statement also stressed its rejection to "attempts to violate the national sovereignty" in allusion to the Beni Amer ethnic group inhabiting both sides of the border between Sudan and Eritrea.

(ST)

