Communist party says Juba agreement is a threat to peace in Sudan

October 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party Thursday rejected the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan, describing it as a threat to the revolution, peace and Sudan’s unity.

Sudanese Communist Party Political Secretary Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib (ST Photo)

The left party which a member of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called for escalating popular protests to prevent the hijack of the Revolution the "remnants" of the former regime.

As government and FFC delegations left Khartoum for Juba to prepare for the signing ceremony of the peace agreement on October 3, the Communist Party issued a strong statement rejecting the peace agreement with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi.

The statement said that this deal is a repeat of previous bilateral experiences and partial solutions that end with power-sharing and positions for negotiators at the expense of the cause of the affected regions.

"The Juba Peace Agreement, in its current form, will not achieve the desired peace and represents a real threat to the unity and future of Sudan. Also, it is not a comprehensive or final agreement, as its parties claim." said the Communist party.

The statement which is signed by the Political Bureau called on the masses to restore their role by developing initiatives such as peaceful sit-ins, submitting memorandums, organizing protests, to demand the implementation of the revolution’s charters.

"The purpose of these initiatives is "to prevent the abduction and abortion (of the revolution’s charters) by parasitic capitalism and the supporters of the dictatorial regime," stressed the Communist party which clearly attacked the military component of the transitional government.

The Sudanese left party said that the Juba agreement will create new tensions and conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas due to the guardianship that would be exercised by peace parties in some regions that reject them, including the provision related to protecting civilians by "tribal militias".

On 6 September, the Sudanese Communist Party concluded a political agreement with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in Addis Ababa to declare their adherence to the separation of religion and the state, the need to bring down the former regime and reform the transitional period to achieve radical change creating a new Sudan.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party went on to accuse some armed groups designated as "parties to the agreement" of declaring their support for the Transitional Military Council, which seized power in the first four months after the collapse of the former regime.

"Therefore, it is not surprising that these parties agreed to violate the provisions of the Constitutional Document that resulted in the hijacking by the military component of the negotiations file, (…) with the aim of excluding political forces and stakeholders (…)," further said the statement.

Senior Sudanese officials from the government and the Sovereign Council arrived in Juba on Thursday ahead of signing the peace agreement on Saturday.

The signing ceremony is expected to be attended by several senior officials from the IGAD countries and the region as well as international organizations.

Following the signing of the agreement, Hamdok is expected to reshuffle his government to include the armed groups which will be also represented in the Sovereign Council.

However, the government will resume its efforts to reach a peace agreement with the SPLM-N al-Hilu within the framework of the Juba peace process.

The government efforts to negotiate a peace agreement with the SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur seem stalled, as the exiled rebel leader says he would launch a peace initiative to be held in Sudan without recognizing the transitional authority.

