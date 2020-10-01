 
 
 
Appeals court cancels two-month jail for Sudanese artists

October 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese appeals court on Thursday cancelled two-month prison terms handed to five artists last month for disturbing public peace” and “public nuisance,” and ordered their release.

Civic Lab artists after their release on 1 Oct 2020 in Khartoum (ST photo)On 17 September, the Khartoum Central Criminal Court imposed a two-month prison sentence and a fine of 5 thousand pounds on 5 members of the (Civic Lab) art centre, on the grounds of “disturbing public peace” and “public nuisance,” last August.

On September 24, the court imposed the same penalty on 6 other members of the centre.

"The Court of Appeal acquitted the first group of members of the Center of the charges against them," Ahmed Ali Sabir said a defence lawyer committee of the members of the Civic Lab, told the Sudan Tribune Thursday,

The first group who has already been released includes director Hisham Hajooj Kuka, Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hamdan, Ayman Khalaf-Allah, Ahmed al-Sadiq and Doaa Tariq.

Sabir said that the defence team appealed against the ruling issued against the second group of the Centre’s members.

The prison sentence against a group of Sudanese artists known for their support to the revolution mobilized youth and Resistance Committees groups, Sudanese Women Union, the Sudanese Professional Association and the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa among others.

