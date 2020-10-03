 
 
 
Before to go to Rome peace talks

By Tito Anthony

On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant’Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). On this occasion, I would like to express some thoughts about what is going on in the country.

First, I am expressing my disappointment about R-ARCISS implementation process and absent of regional, continental and international pressure on the signatories of the peace agreement.

Since the signing of R-ARCISS on 12 September 2018 till now, I have not seen any progress apart from the setup of incomplete government at national level leaving out the transitional parliament, states government and the constitutional gap as well as local government and state assemblies and cabinets.

Forget about all this but let focus on how things are going on today in Juba, a new year budget is read before an illegitimate legislative assembly as the council of ministers gets loans from AFRIXIM Bank and that assembly is silence because they know they are no more legitimate to comment of issues of national interest.

With regard to the Rome process,
The RTGONU team is going to negotiate peace with the holdout groups but unfortunately, less than 15% of the R-ARCISS has only been implemented.

How can the government negotiating team convince SSOMA group that there is peace back home?. Or if they asked about the implementation of what will come out of Rome agreement, what will they say?. Unfortunately, our leaders are deceiving us and themselves.

How South Sudan mediates peace process in Sudan while the country itself still is at war and unknown gunmen are present in daylight in capital Juba?.

There are many questions in my mind to ask if I was part of SSOMA team. I could ask them the following: Was the R-ARCISS security arrangements implemented? Was the governance chapter implemented fully? When the Hybrid Court of South Sudan will be established? What form of governance did the new government adopt? Are the RTGONU partners are waiting for the outcome of Rome to form the legislative assembly and state governments or there is actually problems in the implementation of R-ARCISS?

I leave it to readers to answer for themselves and get answers that suit their political interpretations.

Tito Anthony, a human rights activist he is reachable at anthony.tito@tutanota.de



Sudan Tribune

