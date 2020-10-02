Sudan’s government, armed groups to sign final peace agreement in Juba

October 2, 2020 (JUBA) - Juba will witness the signing of a peace agreement between the transitional government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Minni Minawi, after a year of negotiations under the auspices of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

All the Sudanese government members, including Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who arrived on Thursday are now in the South Sudanese capital.

In statements to the media, the Mediation Rapporteur, Dhieu Matouk said that the signing ceremony will take place at the Freedom Square in the presence of the heads of state and government of IGAD, a number of heads of states and governments in the region and the international community.

Matouk said that the celebration will include an official, popular and cultural aspects.

He added that the event will be attended by the Somali President, the President of Djibouti, the President of Chad, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the Ugandan Prime Minister, the Egyptian Prime Minister, the Chair of the African Union Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the UAE Minister of Petroleum. The Saudi State Minister for African Affairs.

Also, he said that Kenya will be represented by its special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, in addition to the participation of other envoys from Bahrain, the European Union, and Troika countries.

Matouk said the popular celebration will be on Friday evening and will include singing and poetry in which many Sudanese and southern poets and artists will participate to present the diverse cultures of the two countries.

Matouk said the peace agreement will be signed by the parties, guarantors and witnesses.

The signatories are the Sudanese government and the SRF, and SLM-MM, groups.

The guarantors of the agreement are South Sudan, Chad, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations represented by the outgoing UNAMID.

The witnesses are Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the USA a number of European countries, as he said.

(ST)