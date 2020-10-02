 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 October 2020

Kiir, Hamdok, Hilu say comprehensive peace is needed in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok meets with President Kiir on 2 October 2020 (SUNA photo)
October 2, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Sudanese Prime Abdallah Hamdok and the SPLM-N leader Abdulaziz Al-Hilu agreed on the need to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

President Salva Kiir held a meeting at the State House in Juba with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and SPLM-N Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

The Sudan News Agency reported that the meeting
dealt with the recent developments in the peace process between the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu which would lead to the resumption of the talks between two parties.

"It was agreed that the completion of a just and comprehensive peace in Sudan is a fateful matter for the states of Sudan and South Sudan to achieve political and economic stability in the interest of the peoples of the two countries," stressed the official agency.

Hamdok and al-al Hilu signed a joint agreement in Addis Ababa on 3 September to resolve the dispute over whether or not the relationship between religion and state be discussed in the peace process.

The two parties agreed to hold informal discussions first on the concept of separation of the state and religion. Once they reach an agreement on the matter then they would resume formal peace talks.

Initially, Kiir wanted the joint agreement to be signed in Juba, the venue of the peace talks but for an unknown reason, the meeting took place in Addis Ababa.

President Salva Kiir had repeatedly said that peace in Sudan is indispensable to peace in his country, especially since the war is taking place in the border areas between the two countries and that the matter created a lot of tension between the two countries in the past.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Before to go to Rome peace talks 2020-10-03 05:23:08 By Tito Anthony On 5 October, the government and holdout groups meet in Rome under the auspice of Sant'Edidio Community to discuss why the latter refused to ink the Revitalized Agreement on the (...)

Online hate speech disturbs peaceful coexistence in South Sudan 2020-10-02 20:22:56 Do some diaspora South Sudanese know online hate speech continues to disturb peaceful co-existence back home By Garang Abraham Malak With due respect to journalistic ethics that at times (...)

Obituary: Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij 2020-09-28 11:36:14 Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij is an Open History Book for Readers, Whether He Was Alive or Deceased in the Grace of God by Mahmoud A. Suleiman Dear noble reader, this article comes out of the habit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.