Kiir, Hamdok, Hilu say comprehensive peace is needed in Sudan



October 2, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Sudanese Prime Abdallah Hamdok and the SPLM-N leader Abdulaziz Al-Hilu agreed on the need to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

President Salva Kiir held a meeting at the State House in Juba with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and SPLM-N Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

The Sudan News Agency reported that the meeting

dealt with the recent developments in the peace process between the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu which would lead to the resumption of the talks between two parties.

"It was agreed that the completion of a just and comprehensive peace in Sudan is a fateful matter for the states of Sudan and South Sudan to achieve political and economic stability in the interest of the peoples of the two countries," stressed the official agency.

Hamdok and al-al Hilu signed a joint agreement in Addis Ababa on 3 September to resolve the dispute over whether or not the relationship between religion and state be discussed in the peace process.

The two parties agreed to hold informal discussions first on the concept of separation of the state and religion. Once they reach an agreement on the matter then they would resume formal peace talks.

Initially, Kiir wanted the joint agreement to be signed in Juba, the venue of the peace talks but for an unknown reason, the meeting took place in Addis Ababa.

President Salva Kiir had repeatedly said that peace in Sudan is indispensable to peace in his country, especially since the war is taking place in the border areas between the two countries and that the matter created a lot of tension between the two countries in the past.

(ST)