Minnawi calls to extend UNAMID mandate in Darfur



October 2, 2020 (JUBA) - Minni Minnawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, (SLM-MM) Friday called for the extension of UNAMID’s mandate in Sudan, stressing it can play a useful role in the implementation of the peace agreement.

Abdallah Hamdok Sudan’s Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement Minnawi, ahead of the signing of the peace agreement on Saturday in Juba.

Following the meeting, Minnawi told reporters that the meeting dealt with a number of issues concerning cooperation between the government and the signatories of the peace agreement, especially security arrangements and the delivery of humanitarian aid to displacement camps.

He further said he discussed with the Prime Minister the outgoing UNAMID, which would be replaced by a political mission charged with helping the Sudanese government to implement peace and complete the tasks of democratic change.

"I suggested that the UNAMID mission remains for a longer period in Darfur because of the importance of its tasks in the region. So with its withdrawal, the region would lose its capabilities and means," he said.

"We should exploit these capabilities in the return of the displaced persons and refugees because the UNAMID also social role besides its security and political mandates," he further said.

The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) will begin its work officially in Sudan on the first of January 2021 as it will integrate all the UN country team and replace the UNAMID.

In his last report to the Security Council on 17 September, the UN Secretary-General said they envisage that the new unified United Nations presence in Sudan will benefit from assets and other capacities that can be transferred from UNAMID following its drawdown and eventual closure.

(ST)