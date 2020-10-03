Sudan’s peace partners pledge to work together for successful implementation

October 3, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudan’s transitional authority and armed groups on Saturday signed the final peace agreement and vowed to work together for peace implementation and democratic reforms.

The Sudanese government, Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF and Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) signed a comprehensive peace agreement in Juba after a year of negotiations.

President Salva Kiir organized a great celebration at the Freedom Square for the event that gave the impression for the guests that they were in the united Sudan of before 2011.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in his speech spoke about this communion saying that "This peace would not have been possible without (the role of) Juba".

For his part, al-Burhan sang a song for the Sudanese army saying "Sudan is our country and we are all brothers". Immediately, he was accompanied by the South Sudan Army Music Band and the applause of the crowd.

President Kiir in his speech expressed this happiness and pride for the signing of the Sudan peace agreement in Juba despite all the challenges that faced the process.

Al-Hadi Idris, SRF leader in his speech also underlined the rebirth of relations between the north and south Sudan as a result of the collapse of the former regime and Juba mediation of this agreement

"The peace we reached today will contribute to establishing a new relationship between the people of the two states of Sudan," he stressed.

However, President Kiir expressed his disappointment for the absence of the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur. Also, he reminded the Sudanese parties that the peace implementation process requires a lot of money and called for international support to its enforcement.

Hamdok also launched a call to al-Hilu and al-Nur saying "we are waiting for you".

"Today’s agreement is not a deal to share power and wealth. Rather, it is a new page in the rise of the Sudanese people and the replacement of ammunition and weapons bills with production and development inputs," he further said.

General al-Burhan said that there would be no return to war and affirmed the government’s determination to fully implement the agreement.

He further said that peace will enhance the transitional period and broadening the political base of the groups to achieve the transition towards a state of justice, citizenship and democracy.

Idriss said this peace is a gift to the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution and the martyrs of the armed struggle movements.

"Now, your souls will rest in peace, as the cause for which you sacrificed has triumphed, and the peace that you seek has become a reality today," he stressed.

He also spoke addressed his speech to the displaced, refugees and victims of war calling on them to support the peace agreement.

"This peace is for you, through you, and from you; and to you, it will grant security, and guarantee your voluntary return to your areas of origin and to a beginning of a new life".



The heads of states of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Chad were present at the ceremony while Uganda was represented by its prime minister. The Kenyan government dispatched its special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan.

But Sudanese were at ease to gather ministerial delegations from the Gulf countries despite the current divisions in the region.

The event was attended by the UAE oil minister who represented his government, Saudi Arabia sent its state minister for African affairs, Qatar was represented by its state minister for foreign affairs.

Also attended the signing ceremony, the Egyptian prime minister.

The European Union and the United States dispatched special envoys to attend the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement.

As a result of the peace agreement, Hamdok will reshuffle his cabinet to integrate some ministers representing the armed groups. Also, some rebel leaders will join the Sovereign Council.

However, the most important will be the set up of the transitional parliament which will allow better representation of the groups that participated in the revolution and allow them to control the government policies.

